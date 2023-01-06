Hyderabad: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance on Friday at Mumbai airport. The actor was spotted at the airport donning an all-white attire. Last October, Samantha informed her fans and followers that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. Ever since then, the actor was keeping a low profile.

Samantha's first public appearance after myositis diagnosis comes just after she refuted rumours about taking a long sabbatical from work. The actor, who was recently diagnosed with Myositis, took to social media to declare that she is back at work. She shared a picture of her recording for the upcoming movie Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spotted first time after myositis diagnosis

On her Instagram page, Samantha quoted author Nikki Rowe to drive home the point that it is in the work she find solace. "Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I'll walk myself home. - Nikki Rowe," she wrote with the hashtag Shaakuntalam, which is the name of her upcoming film.

There have been rumours that Samantha is taking a long sabbatical from work, leading to her withdrawing from Family Man helmers Raj and DK's next project, Citadel. However, she has dismissed all these rumours. Samantha, who impressed everyone with her performance in Yashoda, has an interesting slate of projects including Shaakuntalam and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, besides Citadel.

Last year, she made a dazzling presence in the Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. In October, she was diagnosed with a rare condition called myositis, which weakens muscles. Since then there have been rumours surrounding her. The actor, however, is determined to overcome the odds. She began the new year on a positive note. "Control what we can!! Guess it's time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless Happy 2023."