Mumbai: An ecstatic Shahid Kapoor shared a screengrab of the top trending Amazon TV shows online on his official Instagram handle with his recently released series Farzi topping the chart on Monday, February 20, 2023. The ranking was based on overall online engagement. The series, which marks Shahid Kapoor's foray into digital space, was released online on Amazon on February 10, 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a picture of the trending shows, and wrote, "And then this happened. #farzi number 1 worldwide on @primevideo #micdrop. (sic)" His fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. With congratulatory messages pouring in, many fans demanded season 2 of the series.

Many celebrities congratulated the Farzi actor on the rave reviews the series was getting. Reacting to Shahid's post, Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi commented, "Well deserved & beyond" with a fire emoji. Likewise, Shahid's better half Meera Rajput also reacted to the post by commenting, "Congratulations. Farzi on. you deserve the world and more. (sic)"

Also read: Shahid cites 'Kantara' as example of why only spectacles seem to work

The action thriller web series is Shahid Kapoor's digital debut helmed by the acclaimed director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., mostly referred to as Raj and DK. The duo had earlier created The Family Man series with Manoj Vajpayee in the titular role. Interestingly, Farzi is an extension of the same universe.

'Farzi' has a brilliant cast of Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in significant roles. Speaking of the series, Shahid prior said that the Amazon Unique Series Farzi has an exceptional corner in his heart. To say it is my digital debut, however, working with Raj and DK felt like home, he quipped.