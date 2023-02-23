Hyderabad: A few weeks before attending the 95th Academy Awards scheduled in March, Ram Charan appeared on the daytime talk show Good Morning America. The RRR actor talked about RRR's mega success. Meanwhile, an overwhelmed father Chiranjeevi called it a proud moment for Telugu and Indian cinema on his son Ram Charan's appearance on the talk show.

Ram Charan on the Good Morning America show said: "It is not just 'RRR', it is Indian cinema and Indian technicians who are being honoured." Ecstatic about his son Ram Charan featuring on the popular talk show 'Good Morning America' on the US television network, ABC, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to express his feelings.

Tollywood's megastar wrote, "A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world!Onwards & Upwards !! (sic)." Ram Charan described 'RRR' helmer S.S. Rajamouli as the "Steven Spielberg of India". The RRR actor appeared in the talk show to promote RRR ahead of the Oscars scheduled for next month.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, short for Rise, Roar, Revolt, is going to be re-released across 200 theatres nationwide in the US by Variance Films to celebrate the period drama. RRR, helmed by Rajamouli, stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles and collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film's enigmatic track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the 'best original song-motion picture' at Golden Globes earlier this year.

