Mumbai: Blockbuster film 'Pathaan' crossed Rs 500 crore nett in Hindi on its 29th day since the film was released a month ago and is thumping at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie reached a milestone he did not imagine it in his dreams. Reacting to the crossing of Rs 500 crore box office, the director said, "I'm just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally."

Siddharth expressed that he wanted to create the all-time biggest megahit in the history of Hindi cinema with 'Pathaan'. Anand said, "to hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide and 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn't be prouder to have made a film that brings joy to many people globally."

"When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat inspiring me and all of us at YRF and the team to do better," he added.

Siddharth said that 'Pathaan' breaking records is a rare accomplishment."I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every movie that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment," he shared.

'Pathaan' released on January 25, stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles. This film embarks the return of Shah Rukh Khan again into Bollywood. (with Agency inputs)