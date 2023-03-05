Hyderabad: Luv Ranjan's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will bring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together for the first time. The film is nearing its release and the leading pair is busy promoting TJMM. But more often than not the actors are promoting the film individually.

During Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar promotions, why Ranbir and Shraddha are not promoting the film together was discussed. Rumours are rife that Ranbir's wife and actor Alia Bhatt was not very happy with the actor promoting the film with Shraddha hence he carried out solo promotions for TJMM. When asked if the rumours have any truth to them, Ranbir said the speculations are baseless.

The 40-year-old actor, who welcomed his first child with Alia last November, said that his wife gave no such instructions and media is trying to create controversy while there is none. Revealing the reason behind their separate promotional spree, Ranbir said that the makers were of the opinion that the audience should see him and Shraddha together on-screen to keep the curiosity around their fresh pairing intact.

Meanwhile, Ranbir in another promotional interview said that he is terribly missing his wife and daughter Raha who are in Kashmir. Alia jetted off to Kashmir to shoot the last song of Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and took her 4-month-old daughter along to the valley. During TJMM promotions, Ranbir has been vocal about how fatherhood changed his life for the better. The actor said that he looks forward to spending more time with his princess who has just started smiling.