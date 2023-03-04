Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their little princess, Raha Kapoor in November last year and the actor is often seen talking about their daughter. He recently spoke about his daughter while he came to promote the upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar on a TV show. He talked about the father-daughter bond and how she is used to his beard look. The new father, however, is scared that Raha might not recognize him with a clean shaved face.

Like all fathers, Ranbir too treasures his daughter's love, and her smile brightens his day. He stated that he grew his beard for the film Animal and his daughter has seen him in that look since she was born. He said that he was not worried that his beard will prick her, but he was scared that she won't recognize him after he shaves. Ranbir and his co-star Shraddha Kapoor appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 to promote their film Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar.

Also read: Alia Bhatt takes Raha to Kashmir, lonely Ranbir Kapoor 'terribly' misses mother-daughter duo

Ranbir said that his daughter has a habit of only looking into his eyes while smiling, and he believes she has never looked at him below his eye level. The 40-year-old actor is sure that she'll grow accustomed to his clean-shaven appearance, but it will break his heart if she doesn't recognize him, he added further. As Holi is around the corner, the Wake Up Sid actor was seen enjoying performances by contestants on the singing reality show's 'Holi special' episode.

Rishi Singh of Ayodhya performed with Sayisha Gupta of 'Superstar Singer 2' on the popular Holi song Balam Pichkari from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and Ranbir was so impressed with their performance that he joined them on stage and shook his legs with Rishi and Sayisha. After the performance, he reflected on the eight-day shoot for the song and the difficulties in finishing it. He also praised the contestants for their performance.