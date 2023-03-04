Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is in Kashmir to wrap up the last song for Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor took her daughter Raha along with her as she shoots in the valley with Ranveer Singh. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir marks Alia's first after she gave birth to her daughter on November 6, 2022. While the mother-daughter duo is in Kashmir, Ranbir Kapoor is terribly missing his family.

While Alia shoots for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song, Ranbir is also busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. This is the first time Alia and Raha are away from Ranbir and the new daddy is already missing his girls. Talking about the same, Ranbir during an event said, "Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha with her. I'm terribly missing both."

Meanwhile, Ranbir is returning to the rom-com genre with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar after his action drama Shamshera tanked at the box office. The upcoming film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also features Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will hit big screens on March 8.

Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime thriller Animal coming up next. The actor will be seen in a never before seen avatar in the film which also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, TRipti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be a father-son story amped up with action, romance, revenge, and drama.