IPL 2024 | PBKS vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Climb to Second Spot, Beat Punjab By Four Wickets

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Punjab Kings by four wickets to end the league phase of the Indian Premier League with 17 points here on Sunday.
Chasing 215, SRH overhauled the target with five balls to spare after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 28-ball 66 runs. SRH were also bolstered by contributions from Rahul Tripathi (33), Nitish Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) along the way.
Earlier in the contest, Punjab Kings were helped by Prabhsimran Singh's quick fire 71 as well as useful contributions from opener Atharva Taide (46) and Rilee Rossouw (49) to post 214/5 on board.
Prabhsimran and Taide added 97 runs from just 55 balls. While Taide scored 46 from 27 balls with five fours and two sixes, Prabhsimran hit seven sixes and four fours for his 45-ball 71. Rossouw signed off with a 24-ball 49 with four sixes and three fours while stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma produced late fireworks to make 32 not out.
Match Live Updates Start From Here
- Over 7-20 (215/6)
Sunrisers Hyderabad jump to the second spot in the points table as a result of this clinical win. Punjab Kings played brilliantly earlier in the day as their top three batters - all of them clicked. Taide and Rossouw played lovely knocks, while Prabhsimran scored 70-odd as the Kings finished with a daunting total of 214/5. With the kind of form Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have been in, the target wasn't going to challenge them. They did lose Travis Head in the first over of the run chase, however, Abhishek and Tripathi counterattacked in the powerplay and shifted the pressure back on the Punjab bowlers. Nitish Reddy and Klaasen chipped in with pivotal knocks and although they lost a few wickets towards the end, they got over the line in the final over. The result of the next game decides whether it's Sunrisers or Rajasthan to join KKR for Qualifier 1.
- Over 1-6 (84/2)
SRH lost Head first ball but that has not held them back. Tripathi came in and started playing his shots before Abhishek got into the act. The pair added a 50+ stand in quick time and they have once again bossed the powerplay. Punjab need wickets and a couple of them to pull things back. SRH recorded their third-highest powerplay score in IPL history - 84/2.
END OF PUNJAB KINGS INNINGS
- Over 7-20 (214/5)
A half-century by Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh and his 97-run partnership with Atharva Taide guided the side to 214 for 5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the penultimate league match of the IPL here on Sunday. Prabhsimran, who scored his second half-century this IPL season, made 71 off 45 balls before a faint edge off his gloves was pouched by SRH keeper Heinrich Klaasen. Prabhsimran along with Atharva (46) took PBKS to 97 in just 9.1 overs before the latter was dismissed. South African Rilee Rossouw scored a 24-ball 49. T Natarajan (2/33), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (1/37), and Pat Cummins (1/36) were the wicket-takers for SRH. Punjab Kings are fighting for pride having been eliminated from the playoffs race, while SRH have made the last-four grade.
- Over 1-6 (61/0)
Not a great deal of movement for the bowlers and the Punjab openers have done well to not lose wickets inside the powerplay. Both openers have got starts and expect one of these two to press on the accelerator pretty soon. Cummins and Bhuvneshwar bowled tidy overs to start with as only 12 from the first 2 overs. However, once they understood the pace and bounce of the pitch, both batters took on SRH bowlers. Bhuvaneshwar conceded 12 runs in his second over. Cummins then brought Natrajan into the attack, but he didn't start well and conceded a couple of boundaries in the over. After so many matches, the Punjab Kings got a 50+ run stand from their openers as Prabhsimran smashed a six and a six in Bhuvaneshwar's final over.
- Impact Substitutes
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat
Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia
- Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Atharva Taide, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
- Toss
Punjab Kings skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.
- Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Maharaj Singh
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ashutosh Sharma, Tanay Thyagarajan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh