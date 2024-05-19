IPL 2024 | PBKS vs SRH Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad Climb to Second Spot, Beat Punjab By Four Wickets

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Punjab Kings by four wickets to end the league phase of the Indian Premier League with 17 points here on Sunday.

Chasing 215, SRH overhauled the target with five balls to spare after opener Abhishek Sharma hammered a 28-ball 66 runs. SRH were also bolstered by contributions from Rahul Tripathi (33), Nitish Reddy (37) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) along the way.

Earlier in the contest, Punjab Kings were helped by Prabhsimran Singh's quick fire 71 as well as useful contributions from opener Atharva Taide (46) and Rilee Rossouw (49) to post 214/5 on board.

Prabhsimran and Taide added 97 runs from just 55 balls. While Taide scored 46 from 27 balls with five fours and two sixes, Prabhsimran hit seven sixes and four fours for his 45-ball 71. Rossouw signed off with a 24-ball 49 with four sixes and three fours while stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma produced late fireworks to make 32 not out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad jump to the second spot in the points table as a result of this clinical win. Punjab Kings played brilliantly earlier in the day as their top three batters - all of them clicked. Taide and Rossouw played lovely knocks, while Prabhsimran scored 70-odd as the Kings finished with a daunting total of 214/5. With the kind of form Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have been in, the target wasn't going to challenge them. They did lose Travis Head in the first over of the run chase, however, Abhishek and Tripathi counterattacked in the powerplay and shifted the pressure back on the Punjab bowlers. Nitish Reddy and Klaasen chipped in with pivotal knocks and although they lost a few wickets towards the end, they got over the line in the final over. The result of the next game decides whether it's Sunrisers or Rajasthan to join KKR for Qualifier 1.

SRH lost Head first ball but that has not held them back. Tripathi came in and started playing his shots before Abhishek got into the act. The pair added a 50+ stand in quick time and they have once again bossed the powerplay. Punjab need wickets and a couple of them to pull things back. SRH recorded their third-highest powerplay score in IPL history - 84/2.

