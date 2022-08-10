Junagadh: August 10 is celebrated as World Lion Day across the world. Gujarat is currently the only state in India where lions are found in their natural habitat. The Gir forest is especially hailed for its conservation of lions. But the history behind how these forests and the state emerged to be the only ones with the lions is largely unknown. The credit for these efforts that bore results imperative till date goes to Nawab Mahobat Khan III of Junagadh.

During his reign in Junagadh in the year 1911, Nawab Mahobat Khan took the first ever initiative towards the protection and conservation of lions in his kingdom. He had imposed a ban on hunting of lions under his rule. Though after independence, the forest department took over his land, the work of conservation and protection of lions continues in the state.

Before 1911, hunting of lions was common practice in the Junagadh region. Lions were hunted indiscriminately by princely states and foreign rulers for the sake of their hobbies. Infact, it was considered a feat by the hunters if they managed to hunt a lion down. In such a situation, when the lineage of the lions became endangered, it was Nawab Mahobat Khan III who recognised the need to protect the lineage of lions. This led him to banning the hunting of lions in the area. A significant increase in the population and well-being of the lions was observed thereafter in the Gir forests.

The Gir forest department has succeeded in controlling all the activities of possible hunting or illegal lion sighting with the help of modern technology and weapons as well as patrolling the forest on foot. In the year 2018, the forest department was also successful in jailing some of the accused involved in similar crimes. Karnataka's poaching gangs on the lions of Gir had also gotten worse during the year 2007 and 2008. A few members of an infamous hunting gang had hunted up to 4 lions. The case was seriously picked up by teh authorities while the accused in the case are still in jail.

The lions are mainly hunted for its claws, which can bear good money to the hunter. Besidesm the authorities had also spotted some illegal lion sighting practices in some areas. The forest department has also recently managed to stop a lion poaching incident before it could be executed by nabbing around 30 migrants who were on the hunt for lions near Prachi in Somnath district. They were found with weapons for hunting lions and wild animals. Such type of incidents were more common before but have seen a decline over the past few years.

In fact, since 2008, not a single incident or activity of lion poaching has come to light. The forest officials give the credits for this to the newly executed usage of vehicles equipped with modern wireless technology including weapons, radio collars, CCTV cameras, and a team of dedicated forest department personnel monitoring all the forest roads 24 hours a day.

The forest authorities pal to further take steps for the the protection of lions with the help of technological advancements. A control unit has also been set up near Sasan to monitor the safety and movement of lions 24 hours a day and prevent illegal entry into the forest area. The number of people entering the forest area illegally has also been significantly reduced because of this.