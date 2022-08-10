.

Pakistan zoo is set to auction off a dozen lions to private collectors to free up space Published on: 42 minutes ago |

Lahore (Pakistan): A Pakistan zoo is auctioning off a dozen lions to private collectors next week to free up space for a pride that won't stop growing. Lahore Safari Zoo now has so many big cats that their lions and tigers have to take it in turns to access the paddocks, said Tanvir Ahmed Janjua, the zoo's deputy director. "Not only will we free up more space here, but our expenses for meat to feed them will also decrease," he told AFP. The zoo is currently home to 29 lions, and officials plan an auction on August 11 to sell 12 of them, aged between two and five years old. There are also six resident tigers and two jaguars. (AFP)