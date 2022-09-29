Purulia (West Bengal): An elderly woman allegedly kept her only son's dead body for seven days in the Shyampur village of Santaldih police station area of Purulia. The incident was discovered on Wednesday night after a stench started emanating from the house and neighbors informed the police. Cops rushed to the spot and recovered the rotting body.

According to police sources, the name of the deceased is Sanjay Das (38) and his mother's name is Tusu Das (69). "On Wednesday night when the police went, they found the doors closed. Police entered the house by scaling the walls to recover the body. They rescued the semi-conscious elderly woman and sent her to a hospital," said a police official.

Also read: UP: Kanpur man kept at home for over a year after death

Tusu Das has been admitted to Block Health Centre where the police tried to talk to her on Thursday but the doctors said that the woman is not in a condition to speak. "The corpse of Sanjay Das has been sent to Purulia Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The reason for Sanjay's death will be known after the autopsy reports are out while it is suspected that his excessive drinking habit can be a possible reason," said a police official.