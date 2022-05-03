Mumbai: Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed, Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for silencing loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

Seth met state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil earlier on Tuesday and the two, along with senior police officials, reviewed the law-and-order situation ahead of the MNS chief's deadline. Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state, Seth said. I appeal everyone to maintain peace, he added.

PTI

