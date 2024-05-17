Watch: Ram Charan Jetted off for Jr NTR's Birthday Bash? Upasana's Insta Post Hints They Are in Oman

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan was spotted at the Hyderabad airport with his wife Upasana Konidela on Friday. The couple was accompanied by their adorable baby girl Klin Kaara. The trio exuded warmth and togetherness as Upasana held Klin Kaara in her arms creating a protective covering and headed towards the entrance of the airport.

A paparazzo's Instagram video captured Ram Charan's stylish arrival, clad in a beige T-shirt and matching pants, paired with black shoes and a black cap. Upasana, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable outfit. She covered Klin Kaara in a shawl as she held her close. Klin Kaara's adorable little legs were visible.

Speculations suggest that the couple might be joining Jr NTR's birthday celebrations, following the latter's departure from Hyderabad on May 14. Jr NTR was spotted exuding a relaxed vibe in his casual black attire, flashing a warm smile and waving at the paparazzi, showcasing his endearing personality.

Upasana, however, took to social media to share update on their holiday destination. The couple is holidaying in Oman is Upasana's latest Instagram Story is anything to by. She shared a glimpse of their stay at what appears to be a plush resort in Oman.

Upasana Konidela shares a glimpse of her holiday with Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara (Instagram)

Ram Charan's recent cinematic endeavour includes the 2022 blockbuster RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Currently, he is in the final stages of his highly anticipated film Game Changer, helmed by Shankar, marking the ace director's Telugu cinema debut. The film, based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj, revolves around an IAS officer's quest to eliminate corruption from India's political system.

Game Changer boasts an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, among others. The movie is slated for release in the latter half of 2024. Additionally, Ram Charan is set to collaborate with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana in an upcoming sports drama, tentatively titled RC16, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar in pivotal roles.