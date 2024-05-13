ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Get Mobbed as They Cast Vote in Hyderabad - Watch

Published : May 13, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Actor Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela exercised their franchise in the ongoing fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024.
Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela cast their votes in Lok Sabha election 2024(Photo: ANI)

Actor Ram Charan and his entrepreneur wife Upasana Konidela exercised their franchise in the ongoing fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024. The couple get mobbed as they exit polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela cast their votes in Lok Sabha election 2024 (Video: ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Ram Charan, accompanied by his wife Upasana Konidela, fulfilled civic duty by casting their votes in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills. Before heading out, the couple got mobbed outside the polling booth as they headed out after posing briefly for the photogs.

Dressed in a beige shirt and matching trousers, Ram Charan looked sharp as he arrive to cast his vote. Meanwhile, Upasana was seen donning a printed kurta set in beige and green hues.

Earlier, Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, and cousin, actor Allu Arjun, also exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha election 2024. Additionally, Ram Charan's uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, exercised his voting right in Mangalagiri. Notably, Junior NTR, joined by his wife Lakshmi Pranithi and mother Shalini, arrived early at the Obul Reddy School polling center in Jubilee Hills to cast their votes before the polling officially commenced.

Actor Naresh also contributed to the electoral process by casting his vote in Nanakramguda. This active participation in the electoral process coincided with the polling for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, including the by-election for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly seat.

On the work front, Ram Charan is busy shooting for his upcoming political thriller, Game Changer. Helmed by Shankar, the film co-stars Kiara Advani in lead role. His lineup also includes an untitled film with Sukumar. The duo earlier delivered superhit film Rangasthalam in 2018.

