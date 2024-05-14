Upasana on Postpartum Depression: Ram Charan 'Moved in with Me to My Parents’ Place' to Support

Hyderabad: Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are among the most adored couples in the South Indian cinema business. The couple is currently relishing parenthood after welcoming their first child, Klin Kaara, last year. In a recent interview with a news portal, Upasana opened up about her emotional pregnancy journey and the postpartum period, with her husband serving as her rock throughout.

The first-time mother recently discussed in an interview how her partner has assisted her in overcoming postpartum depression. Upasana Konidela talked about her experience of becoming a mother, stating that although it was a special journey, she also faced challenges. She gave her husband Ram credit for being her steadfast ally and sticking by her through everything.

"My husband is my therapist and moved in with me to my parents' place (after they had the baby)," she said, referring to Ram Charan's support. "I know that every mother's experience is unique, therefore it's critical that they put their health first and get help from professionals when necessary," she added. Additionally, Upasana disclosed that her husband Ram is a hands-on father to their daughter Klin Kaara and that the star wife has benefited much from his involvement in parenting the child.

Upasana talked about how hard it is for her and the Telugu star to leave Kaara at home when they go for work. According to her, Kaara doesn't cry as much as the RRR actor does. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela got married on June 14, 2012. The couple had their first child in June 2023.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will next be seen in a pivotal role with Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in S. Shankar's Game Changer. The political action thriller is expected to open in theatres in September of this year.