Officially X From Twitter: Elon Musk's Platform Domain URL Changes From twitter.com To x.com

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : 18 hours ago

The twitter.com URL is now being redirected to x.com. The new X login now also displays a message stating that the company is changing the URL, but privacy and data protection will remain intact.
X Logo(X)

Hyderabad: Elon Musk-owned X, the social network previously known as Twitter, on Friday changed its website URL from Twitter.com to X.com, redirecting users to the new website.

The social network formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated over to X.com, owner Elon Musk informed on his social media platform. "All core systems are now on X.com," Musk wrote on X, posting an image of a logo of a white X on a blue circle.

In 2022, Musk assumed control of Twitter. The most divisive decision was the rebranding of Twitter as 'X.' This name change eliminated decades of brand recognition and transformed the way users interacted with the platform. The iconic blue bird was replaced with a generic 'X,' and the familiar actions of "tweeting" became "posting," while "retweeting" became "re-posting." This transformation left many nostalgic users disoriented, still trying to get familiar with the changes.

Despite several changes, such as rebranding of the company, mobile app, and subscription based policy, Musk was still fighting for the platform URL.

The platform, since its takeover by the South Africa-born American entrepreneur has experienced multiple tempestuous changes and scores of controversies. The world's richest individual, Musk completed the purchase of Twitter, now rebranded as 'X', on Oct. 27, 2022. This acquisition was marked by a complexed series of events that hogged the media limelight as "one of the most tumultuous tech deals ever."

