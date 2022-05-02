Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Monday hinted at action against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for attempting to 'create a divide in the society through the speeches he gave in Aurangabad wherein he intimated that the loudspeakers on mosques be removed before by May 3. He further alleged that the speech hinted at and centered around an attack on the NCP chief Sharad Pawar who currently shares party powers with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

The Home Minister further informed that he has directed the Aurangabad Police Commissioner to look into the possible violations of the conditions laid down by police while giving permission for the said rally in Aurangabad. He also said that the police will scrutinize Thackeray's speech and decide on the objectionability of its content.

"The Aurangabad police chief will take a stock of the situation on legal grounds and submit a report. A decision will be taken on the basis of these observations," the Home Minister said. Asking the people to keep calm over the matter, Walse Patil assured them that he will have a talk with the top officials tomorrow, while the report from the Aurangabad police will also be in his hands by then.

In yet another threatening call over the loudspeaker issue, the MNS leader Raj Thackeray had on Sunday said that the loudspeakers in the mosques should be removed by May 3, or the Hindus shall play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside religious places. Thackeray further added that the Maharashtra government should be able to do it when the UP government has successfully managed to remove the loudspeakers in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a veiled attack on his rival cousin, Raj Thackeray, on Sunday, saying that he does not pay attention to 'new players' of Hindutva, without naming the MNS chief.

