ETV Bharat / sports

India lose one Paris Olympics quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen: Sources

author img

By IANS

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Boxer Parveen Hooda has been provisionally suspended by World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) for whereabouts failures as India lost one Paris Olympics 2024 quota.
File: Parveen Hooda(ANI Pictures)

Boxer Parveen Hooda has been provisionally suspended by World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) for whereabouts failures as India lost one Paris Olympics 2024 quota.

New Delhi: India have lost one Paris Olympics 2024 boxing quota after the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) provisionally suspended Parveen Hooda for whereabouts failures, sources told IANS.

Woman boxer Hooda was set to represent the country in the quadrennial event in the 57kg category. As per the sources, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) will send Hooda's potential replacement to the qualifiers next month to earn a quota back.

"India lost the Olympic quota as boxer Parveen Hooda was provisionally suspended by WADA (failure to inform about her whereabouts). Now, BFI will send another boxer in 57 kg to the qualifier next month," sources told IANS on Friday.

According to WADA rules, athletes have to disclose their home address, training information and location, competition schedule and regular personal activities to an anti-doping agency, which can conduct surprise visits and tests out of competition. Failure to do so, or even submitting incomplete details, could lead to a suspension of up to two years.

"In boxing, the quota is of the player, so now that she is suspended, another boxer will be sent to qualifiers," the source added.

It has been reported that Hooda accumulated three whereabouts failures between April 2022 and March 2023. Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool (RTP) must submit quarterly whereabouts updates.

Hooda was among the four female boxers, who have qualified for the Paris Olympics along with Nikhat Zareen (flyweight), Preeti Sai Pawar (bantamweight) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (middleweight).

Last Updated :14 hours ago

TAGGED:

WORLD ANTI DOPING AUTHORITYPARVEEN HOODABOXING FEDERATION OF INDIALOVLINA BORGOHAINPARIS OLYMPICS 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.