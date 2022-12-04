Sitalkuchi (West Bengal): A man has allegedly murdered his father suspecting him of having an illicit affair with his wife late on Saturday night. The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area of West Bengal's Cooch Behar district and came to light in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police sources, there are several injuries on the body of the deceased, identified as Kajal Shil. They further revealed that there has been an attempt by the accused Mithun Shil to pass off the incident as suicide as the body was found hanging from the ceiling although there was no clear mark on the throat of the deceased.

They further revealed that a hammer has been recovered from the spot adding that preliminary investigation has revealed that it was used in the murder. The wife of the accused Sujata said " my husband suspected that there was an illicit relationship between me and my father-in-law. The villagers tried to broker peace but then this incident happened on Saturday night."

Mithun and Sujata have been detained and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.