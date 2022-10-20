Durgapur (West Bengal): There is a public perception that after marriage women get bogged down with family responsibilities and are unable to explore new vistas in life. Sushmita Suna Das, a married woman from Andal in West Bengal proved it wrong by winning the a national level beauty contest 'Mrs India ICON' held in Bengaluru recently.

Sushmita, an MBA degree holder currently working in a private company in Bengaluru, hails from Odisha. She got married to Dibyendu Das, a resident of Rathtala Daspara of Ukra village in Andal in 2020. Currently both are residing in Bengaluru.

Sushmita always had a keen interest in fashion and the world of glamour. She first walked on the ramp in a fashion show organised by a corporate firm and topped the contest. But she was not complacent. Determined to achieve success on a bigger stage Sushmita prepared herself for the 'Mrs Bangalore' beauty contest and clinched the title. This was followed by her victory at 'Mrs Karnataka' at the state-level competition.

Also Read: WB: RPF personnel help woman deliver baby inside train compartment

She cleared the next round on September 17 in Jaipur, Rajasthan competing against 300 contestants. From there, she went on to take part in the grand finale of 'Mrs India Icon' competition in Bangalore. She defeated 79 other candidates and won the national level 'Mrs India Icon' competition in Bengaluru. Speaking on success Sushmita said "I am a fan of Sushmita Sen. After seeing her, I got interested in the world of fashion and glamour. I want to establish myself in the world of fashion and glamour in the future."

Her father-law-law Muralidhar Das is jubilant over her success. "I knew my daughter-in-law is talented. But I didn't know about her knack in the fashion industry. We are happy for her success. We wish all her dreams come true. We are all waiting for her to come home," he said.