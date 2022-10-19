Howrah (West Bengal): There is another side to the usual image of police and security personnel as tough men and women wielding a stick or a rifle. They are also human beings with kindness and sympathy. This came to the fore on Monday night at Howrah station.

It was just another day on duty for three woman RPF personnel Snigdha Bala, Pinky Pandey, and A Tirke. As they were on a round on platform number 16 the Jaipur-Howrah Express (1284) entered the platform at 10.12 pm. Little did they know that they will soon be part of a noble act that will save the life of a mother and a newborn.

Soon after the three RPF personnel heard the screams of a woman from the S6 compartment of the train. The three rushed inside and saw that a woman was wreathing in pain as she was in labour. Realizing that the situation was critical the three women swung into action. They immediately covered all the windows of the compartment with bed sheets and assisted the pregnant woman in delivering her baby.

Their act of kindness saved the life of the woman and her child. After the child was born the three RPF personnel called an ambulance and took the newborn and the mother to the Railway Hospital. After examining the two, doctors said that both of them are healthy.

Eastern Railway authorities said that the name of the woman is Lalita Gond, a resident of Chehadagicha, Dimakuchi area of Udolgiri in Assam. They also said that she along with her husband Padan Praja came to Howrah from Krishnarajapuram. The act of the three RPF personnel drew lavish praise from Praja and Eastern Railway authorities.