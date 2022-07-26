Koppal (Karnataka): A 75-year-old man died on spot, while four others were left injured in an accident in Koppal's Munirabad. The victims were reportedly sleeping on the road on the premises of the Hulagemma Devi temple in the Koppal district when a drunk driver ran over them. The deceased was identified as Thippanna from Bellari.

Drunk driver rams over people, killing a 75-year-old man on spot

The devotees had come to visit the temple and had taken shelter in its premises. An unhurt devotee said that they spend their night in the open when other rooms are already occupied. They had come to attend the Huligemma Devi Temple fair, when the unfortunate incident took place.

The driver was successful in fleeing the scene with his vehicle, but was later arrested by the police. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. A case has been registered against the driver at Munirabad police station.

An onlooker in his compliant wrote, "The incident occurred on Sunday night. Srinivas, the driver of the pick-up vehicle, under the influence of alcohol ran over the people sleeping on the roadside." He is a resident of Rudrapal village, who escaped unhurt in the incident.