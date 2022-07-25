Saharanpur: A 52-year-old man and his daughter were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on a national highway here on Monday, police said. Adesh Kumar and his 25-year-old daughter were returning to their village when the accident occurred near Phandpuri, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

While Kumar died on the spot, his daughter sustained severe injuries and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Rai said. The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he added. (PTI)