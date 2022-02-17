Dehradun: Ahead of the results of Uttarakhand Assembly polls on March 10, former CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that if his party comes to power, it will offer pensions to people performing 'Mundan Sanskar' (head shave) in the state.

Releasing a video on social media, Rawat said: "Congress is not been able to include this in its manifesto but if our government comes in power we will bring 'Saman pension scheme' for people who perform Mundan Sanskar. In Sanatan Dharma, a person is supposed to fulfill 16 sacraments in the lifetime, out of which Mundan Sanskar is one of the main sacraments. We use to do Mundan of a child after his birth and after the death of a person, his family members use to undergo with Mundan. But as time passed very few people perform these rituals, so we will be helping such people by providing a Saman pension to them".

In most communities, a mundan or first haircut is done as people believe it cleanses the child's body and soul, helps to keep the baby's head cool, especially in hot summer months.

