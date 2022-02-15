New Delhi: In Uttarakhand, the matter of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flouting the model code of conduct has escalated with Aam Aadmi Party complaining to the Election Officer of Khatima Vidhan Sabha.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Dinesh Mohaniya, AAP's in-charge for Uttarakhand, said: "We have submitted a letter to the poll body on the same. There are enough videos and photos which display that it was a pure violation of the MCC. The poll body has seen our letter and has confirmed to us that the matter is under investigation"

As per the letter sent to EC, AAP blames incumbent CM Dhami for violating the MCC in the silence period. The letter also condemned the actions by the party workers of BJP who were with Dhami at that time and the police officials who misbehaved with the supporters of AAP and with the local people.

Also read: People of Uttarakhand created history by voting in huge numbers: Dhami on Assembly polls

The letter further alleges that on February 13 when the silence period was being observed, Dhami openly violated the MCC with the aid of state police and BJP party workers.

AAP said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was distributing money and sarees outside the polling booths, saying that he was caught 'red-handed', and urged EC to take appropriate action. The ECI, so far, has maintained silence over the issue.