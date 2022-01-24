Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced the list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest from the Karhal constituency, Abdullah Azam Khan has been fielded from the Suar seat.

The party has fielded MP Azam Khan from Rampur and Shivpal Singh Yadav has been fielded from Jaswantnagar constituency. The much-hyped assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7.

Turncoats such as Supriya Aron from Congress, Daddu Prasad from BSP, and Brijendra Prajapati from BJP have been tickets. A party spokesman said that the candidates on the remaining seats would be announced soon.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read: Samajwadi Party seeks ban on opinion polls