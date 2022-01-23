Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has written to the Election Commission, seeking a ban on opinion polls. In a letter sent to the EC on Sunday, state SP president Naresh Uttam Patel has said that the election dates have been announced and the election process has begun.

He said that various news channels are coming out with opinion polls which can mislead voters. The SP leader has urged the EC to immediately ban opinion polls which are also a violation of the model code of conduct.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party will provide jobs to 22 lakh youths in the IT sector if it is voted to power in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

(IANS)