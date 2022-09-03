Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A petition has been filed before a court in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh claiming that the Jama Masjid in the district was earlier a temple of Neelkanth Mahadev. The court of the Civil Judge Senior Division has scheduled the case on September 15 for a hearing.

The petitioner, Mukesh Patel who is the state convener of Hindu Mahasabha has claimed in his petition that there is mention in history books that the Jama Masjid was earlier a temple of the Lord Neelkanth Mahadev. He has also argued that the same has been mentioned in a book published by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

" The temple of Lord Mahadev was demolished in Badaun after which the Jama Masjid was built there," Patel said. Lord Neelkanth Mahadev himself has been made the first party in the petition.