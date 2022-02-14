Uttar Pradesh: With the second phase of the UP assembly elections commencing today, several leaders and politicians from the leading parties in the state cast their votes from their respective assembly constituencies. BJP star campaigner and Minister BL Verma cast his vote along with his family at the Ujhani Municipality booth in Badaun today. He affirmed that he is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party win all the seats in Bareilly and the party will romp home with a majority seats.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate from Bareilly Cantt. Sanjeev Agarwal also cast his vote after reaching his polling booth. While interacting with the media, he also said that just as the BJP conquered nine assembly seats in Bareilly in the 2017 assembly elections, the party will come up triumphant in the 2022 elections.

BJP candidate from the Shahjahanpur assembly and Minister in the Yogi-led UP cabinet, Suresh Kumar Khanna had also reached his polling booth in the morning. Before voting, Khanna also visited the Hanumant Dham, where he sought blessings and prayed for victory.

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tajin Fatma, along with her son Adeeb Azam Khan and daughter-in-law Sidra, also reached Raza Degree College to cast their votes. Tight security arrangements were in place during this. Later in the day, SP MP Azam Khan's other son Abdullah Azam Khan also arrived at the polling booth in Rampur to cast his vote. He is also the SP candidate from Swar Assembly.

Rashtriya Parivartan Dal President DP Yadav, along with his wife and Umesh Yadav and his son Kunal Yadav, cast their vote in Badaun's Sahaswan assembly. DP Yadav has also fielded his son Kunal Yadav from Rashtriya Parivartan Dal from the Sahaswan assembly seat.