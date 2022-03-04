Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commenced the roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi as a part of the election campaign for the ongoing UP Assembly Elections. The roadshow is stretched across a path of 3.1 kms covering all three assemblies, embedded with paintings and pictures representing Banaras' rich culture and tradition at every 10 metres of distance.

The PM started off the massive roadshow in the afternoon from the Maldahiya Chowk, after garlanding the statue of Sardar Patel there. Commencing from the city North assembly constituency, the march will further go through the Southern assembly, and finally conclude at the Cantt assembly.

After its start at the Maldahiya intersection, it will cover several areas including Lahurabir, Kabirchaura, Lohatia, Maidagin, Nichibagh Chowk to Baba Vishwanath Dham. After seeking blessings from Baba Vishwanath, the Prime Minister will garland the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate via Sonarpura, Assi Marg

The roadshow witnessed a huge turnout of people ahead of the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled on March 7, while the security in the area has also been beefed up.

Also read: UP Polls: PM Modi lauds India's evacuation mission in Ukraine