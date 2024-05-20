China Lost a Good Friend, Says Xi Jinping as He Mourns Death of Iranian President Raisi

Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Monday condoled the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash, saying China has lost a good friend as he made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

In a message to Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Xi on behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Mokhber, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Xi said since President Raisi took office, he made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity. He added that Raisi also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Raisi's tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people also lost a good friend, Xi said. The Chinese government and Chinese people cherish the traditional friendship between China and Iran, Xi said, asserting that with the joint efforts of both sides, the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to consolidate and develop.

Raisi, 63, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, 60, and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region of the country's northwest.