Rajasthan Royals to Refund to Valid Ticket Holders as Match against KKR Washed Out

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday announced that they will refund the money to ticket holders as their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium here was called off due to rain.

On Monday, RR made the announcement through a social media post. They posted a graphic on their X handle mentioning that all the valid ticket holders need to keep their tickets physically intact for the refund process.

"Unfortunate evening but thank you for your patience. 1) Keep your tickets physically intact for the refund process. 2) A refund of the face value of the ticket will be provided to the valid ticket holders," RR wrote on X.

Rajasthan Royals have played their initial five games at their home ground in Jaipur - the Sawai Mansingh stadium, which was proved to be their fortress. The Sanju Samson-led side won four out of the five matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, the remaining two games were scheduled to play at their adopted home and their key batter Riyan Parag's home ground - Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Their arrival at this ground wasn't an ideal one. They lost to the unpredictable Punjab Kings' side by five wickets while the second game was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

RR had qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, winning eight out of the first nine games. They (+0.273) were top of the table, but then they lost four matches on the trot and the final game got washed and so they slipped to number three as Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to reach 17 points (+0.414) with a better net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals will now face the spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side, who have made the playoffs by winning six consecutive games, in the eliminator at the world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of the encounter will square off against the loser of the qualifier one of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).