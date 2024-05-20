ETV Bharat / sports

Rajasthan Royals to Refund to Valid Ticket Holders as Match against KKR Washed Out

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 20, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

The Rajasthan Royals announced that they will refund the money of the valid ticket holders as the last league stage match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan-based franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to the rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.
File: Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ANI Pictures)

The Rajasthan Royals announced that they will refund the money of the valid ticket holders as the last league stage match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between the Rajasthan-based franchise and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to the rain at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, May 19.

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday announced that they will refund the money to ticket holders as their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Barsapara Cricket Stadium here was called off due to rain.

On Monday, RR made the announcement through a social media post. They posted a graphic on their X handle mentioning that all the valid ticket holders need to keep their tickets physically intact for the refund process.

"Unfortunate evening but thank you for your patience. 1) Keep your tickets physically intact for the refund process. 2) A refund of the face value of the ticket will be provided to the valid ticket holders," RR wrote on X.

Rajasthan Royals have played their initial five games at their home ground in Jaipur - the Sawai Mansingh stadium, which was proved to be their fortress. The Sanju Samson-led side won four out of the five matches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

However, the remaining two games were scheduled to play at their adopted home and their key batter Riyan Parag's home ground - Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Their arrival at this ground wasn't an ideal one. They lost to the unpredictable Punjab Kings' side by five wickets while the second game was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled.

RR had qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs, winning eight out of the first nine games. They (+0.273) were top of the table, but then they lost four matches on the trot and the final game got washed and so they slipped to number three as Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to reach 17 points (+0.414) with a better net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals will now face the spirited Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) side, who have made the playoffs by winning six consecutive games, in the eliminator at the world's largest cricket stadium - Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The winner of the encounter will square off against the loser of the qualifier one of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Read More

  1. IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders match abandoned; RR Finish 3rd
Last Updated :May 20, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

TAGGED:

RR VS KKRRAJASTHAN ROYALS REFUND TICKETSIPL PLAYOFFSRR VS RCBIPL 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.