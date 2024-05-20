ETV Bharat / entertainment

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Dharmendra Fumes, Gauahar Khan Slams Authorities after Casting Vote

Dharmendra, who exercised his voting right in Mumbai in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, expressed frustration over persistent paparazzi inquiries. Gauahar Khan also faced trouble at the polling booth due to ID verification issues.

Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities Dharmendra and Gauahar Khan exercised their voting rights on Monday in Mumbai in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. After casting their vote, Dharmendra expressed frustration over the paparazzi who repeatedly asked him to convey a message to young voters. Gauahar Khan, too, lashed out at the poll authorities after initially being denied to vote when she presented her Aadhar card as proof of identity.

Dharmendra, known for his roles in Sholay, Insaaf Ki Pukkar and other movies, made his way to the polling booth, accompanied by a few assistants who helped him navigate the process. He displayed his inked finger to the shutterbugs after casting his vote. In a brief interaction with the media, Dharmendra emphasised the importance of being a responsible citizen. However, his patience wore thin when the paparazzi persisted in asking him to convey a message to young voters. He retorted, "Acche shehri bano, desh bhakt bano, maa baap see pyaar karo… Aap ko malum hai jo mujhse kehelwana chahte hai."

Meanwhile, actor Gauahar Khan took to social media to share her initial struggles at the polling booth. She revealed that her name, along with many others, was missing from the voter list. She also appealed to the authorities to make Aadhaar Card a mandatory form of identification for voting purposes. Fortunately, the issue was resolved, and she was eventually able to cast her vote, proudly showcasing the voting mark.

Several Bollywood actors including Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Farhan Akhtar, among others, stepped out to exercise their democratic rights. As they went about their civic duty, they were spotted at various polling booths across Mumbai. The collective effort of these celebrities served as a powerful reminder of the significance of participating in the electoral process.

