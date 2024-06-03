Ranbir, Alia, Raha return after Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash; Salman Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Ranbir, Alia, Raha return after Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash (Video source: ANI)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their daughter Raha arrived in Mumbai a short while ago after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding functions. The Animal star was spotted holding his daughter in his arms, whereas Bhatt was beaming as she engaged Raha in conversation. The pre-wedding cruise party for Anant and Radhika began on May 29 and ended on June 1. On June 2, Salman Khan with his entourage was also seen returning to Mumbai.

Salman returned to Mumbai following the conclusion of the four-day cruise celebration thrown by the Ambani scion, who is about to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in the coming days. The Tiger 3 actor was seen travelling home with his bodyguards and security officers at a VIP airport in Mumbai. The actor maintained a sophisticated look by dressing in blue jeans and a grey vest over a white shirt. He was also seen hurrying into the front seat of his luxury car sporting a cap.

Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Khan, numerous other celebrities, including MS Dhoni, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and others, were said to have attended Anant and Radhika's second pre-wedding. For the celebration, around eight hundred people boarded an opulent cruise ship from Italy. After a sumptuous supper to welcome them, there was a "Starry Night" celebration. The celebrities also enjoyed "A Roman Holiday" the next day, strolled around Rome, and partied at the Toga Party in the evening.

They all celebrated the first birthday of Veda, the daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani, on May 31. On June 1, they partook in a masquerade party in Cannes, followed by an afterparty called Pardon My French on the boat. The couple will finally tie the knot on July 12, 2024.