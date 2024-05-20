LS Election: Big B Cast Vote, Aishwarya Spotted with Arm Sling, Ranbir Gets His Finger Inked - Watch

Big B, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor cast vote (ANI)

Hyderabad: Amidst the blazing heat, Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan emerged to exercise their democratic rights in Mumbai on Monday. Joining them was their daughter-in-law and accomplished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also participated in the voting process. Adding to the star-studded affair was Aishwarya's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, spotted at the polling booth.

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his wife and esteemed politician Jaya Bachchan, made their presence felt at the voting booths. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, fresh from her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, graciously posed for the cameras, proudly displaying her inked finger post-voting.

Additionally, veteran actor Rekha, adorned in a pristine white attire, was captured alongside her manager and confidante, Farzana, as they departed from a Mumbai polling station.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor embarked on a solitary journey to cast his ballot during the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Despite the absence of his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha, the actor exuded enthusiasm as he patiently awaited his turn at the polling booth.

As the Lok Sabha polls progress through seven phases, with the fifth phase currently underway in Mumbai, anticipation builds for the eventual outcome on June 4.

Earlier in the day, a plethora of Bollywood luminaries including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rekha, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and many others exercised their voting rights across various polling stations in Mumbai.