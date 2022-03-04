Mirzapur: The world is going through a delicate period now, however, India is ready to stand up to the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at an election rally in Mirzapur. Narendra Modi was referring to the Russian attack in Ukraine which has destabilized global order and has forced India along with other countries to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn country.

"The entire world now is passing through a 'Najuk Daur' (delicate period) of this century. Many countries are today affected by epidemics, disturbances, and uncertainty. But you must have seen, however, deep the crisis, India's attempts (to address them) are even bigger," Modi said. He mentioned that thousands of students have been brought back from the country safely under the ongoing Operation Ganga.

Earlier, this morning, the Prime Minister chaired the fifth high-level meeting to review progress of the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

The PM also added that during the first wave of the pandemic, India brought every single citizen stuck abroad by running Operation Vande Bharat. Similarly, during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, India launched Operation Devi Bharat to bring back its citizens from the country.

Taking a strong jibe at opposition parties, the PM said the voters in Uttar Pradesh need to be wary and defeat "Pariwarwadi' (dynasts) and 'Mafiawadi' and bring the BJP government to power for the second time.

The final phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is going to be held on March 7. The counting of votes is going to take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the ruling BJP won 312 Assembly seats out of a total of 403 seats.