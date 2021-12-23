Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, both the Prime Minister and Home Minister have been paying frequent visits to various places in the state.

Home Minister Amit Shah has at least seven such visits lined up in the state between December 24 to January 4. During these visits, he plans to hold 21 public meetings and three road shows in UP Yatra. These events will cover around 140 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah will commence his visit by reaching Prayagraj on December 4, followed by road shows in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Bareilly. He also plans to visit the Ram Lalla Temple while in Ayodhya. Significantly, Amit Shah had just recently addressed a joint rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow. All his visits will be held concurrently with the Bharatiya Janata Party's Vijay Sandesh Yatras, in which he aims to secure votes in the state through his presence in all the planned campaigns and rallies.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started the preparations to welcome the Home Minister. Through the road shows and the meetings, the BJP aims to mobilize additional crowds, intending to give a strong message to their opposition parties.

In this regard, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said the preparations are in full swing.

"Amit Shah is one of our strongest and most influential leaders. Even in the previous elections, he has played an important role in getting us victory in Uttar Pradesh. He is equally enthusiastic about this year's election as well," he said. He also said that he thinks that these rallies, meetings and road shows will play a crucial role in securing votes for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

The party is currently busy in the 'Jan Vishwas' Yatras that commenced on December 19. A number of different yatras are being parallelly conducted in different regions of the state. Eventually, all these rallies will come together to form a huge rally in Lucknow, which will also be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amit Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh is expected to make the 'Jan Vishwas' Yatras more vigorous.

