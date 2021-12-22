Lucknow: Joining the race for Rath Yatras in Uttar Pradesh, the Aam Aadmi Party will be taking out five rath yatras in January in an effort to reach out to people with its agenda for the state.

The yatras will be led by party MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh.

According to UP state president for AAP, Sabhajeet Singh, the yatras will start right after the January 2 mega rally which will be held in Lucknow and will be addressed by AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This rally will officially kick off the party's campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls.

"The dates are yet to be finalised, but the routes have been decided. One yatra will be from Varanasi to Lucknow, another from Saharanpur to Noida, another from Hardoi to Moradabad, one from Jhansi to Mahoba and the last one from Saryu to Sangam, which is Ayodhya to Prayagraj," he said.

Singh added that the yatra aims to publicise AAP's commitments to the people of Uttar Pradesh and other senior party members from Delhi will join the programme.

The party has so far announced two election promises, one of free power and waiver of pending power dues and the other of 10 lakh jobs a year.

The AAP will now be organising rozgar guarantee sabhas across all 403 Assembly constituencies.

"In these meetings, we will talk to people about the Delhi model of development, what work has been done by the AAP government and what we are planning to do in UP if we are elected. These meetings will be addressed by local office-bearers, and we are also expecting senior leaders from Delhi to come, especially MLAs who have a connection with UP. They will be deputed to campaign in their local districts," Singh said.

IANS

