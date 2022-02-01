New Delhi: During her presentation of the Union Budget 2022-2023 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the states would soon be encouraged to adopt the ULPIN (Unique Land Parcel Identification Number) to increase efficiency in the usage of land resources in the country.

"Efficient use of land resources is a strong imperative. States will be encouraged to adopt Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to facilitate IT-based management of records. The facility for transliteration of land records across any of the Schedule VIII languages will also be rolled out", Sitharaman said.

ULPIN is a 14-digit unique identification number that will be issued to every plot of land in the country. The number will be assigned to every surveyed parcel of land in the country and is aimed at preventing land fraud, especially in the rural areas, where disputes often occur over land records and ownership.

The method, at the same time, can amount to a possible centralization of land records. The finance minister noted that the adoption or linkage of National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) with the ‘One-Nation One-Registration Software’ will be promoted as an option for the uniform process for registration and "anywhere registration" of deeds and documents. NGDRS, a software to simplify the land registration process, will allow the citizen to upload relevant documents and fix an appointment with the State Revenue Office (SRO) for documents registration. The software is administered by the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development.