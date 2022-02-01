New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Government is tracking every trail of money in crypto assets by imposing 1 per cent TDS on every transaction. Speaking to reporters after presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, she also said that the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will soon issue a digital currency.

"Everything that prevails outside of it is assets being created by individuals and we are taxing profits made out of transactions of those assets, at 30 per cent. We are also tracking every trail of money in that (transaction of crypto assets) by imposing 1 per cent TDS at every transaction," said Sitharaman.

Also Read: India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Union Government, she said, has not increased the tax rate this time as well. She said that as per the instruction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they ensured whatever deficit there may be, no additional tax burden is placed on the people during the pandemic. The Finance minister also said the Union Government has added Rs 50,000 to Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for the benefit of hospitality and other related sectors.

(With agency inputs)