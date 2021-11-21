Chennai: Two male doctors of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) were arrested on Thursday, November 18. One of them is accused of raping a colleague, and the other of molesting a colleague. The two separate incidents both happened while the doctors were in hotel quarantine during COVID-19 duty, in August this year.

S.Vetriselvan (35) and N.Mohanraj (28) are the doctors from Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital. Police said that they were staying at the hospital in T.Nagar as part of isolation protocols during their Covid-19 duty along with their female colleagues in August.

At that time, Vetri Selvan has raped a female doctor. Similarly, another doctor, Mohanraj, has sexually harassed another female doctor.

Following which the two female doctors have appealed to the head of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, Tharani Rajan. Later, Theranirajan lodged a complaint immediately with T.Nagar Deputy Commissioner Harikiran Prasad. Based on the complaint, Teynampet All Women Police conducted an investigation and registered a case against both doctors, and arrested them.

The Medical Directorate also fired the two doctors and they were remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

Currently, Vishaka Committee is investigating the case. The committee has also sent the arrested doctors' cell phones to the cyber laboratory to identify whether the two has indulged in any other sexual harassment with other female colleagues.

