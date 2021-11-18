Chennai: The Madras High Court, on Thursday, sentenced a woman to 10 years of imprisonment for forcefully getting her minor daughter into prostitution. This woman from Chennai reportedly committed the crime in order to earn money for her livelihood.

The incident came to light when the victim escaped her home and ran away to Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh Police authorities found her and escorted her to Chennai, where she narrated her ordeal to the Chennai Police. A case was registered against the victim's mother and 9 other people.

The POSCO Special Court sentenced the accused woman to 10 years of imprisonment in this case. The convicts further appealed against the verdict in the Madras High Court. Hearing the appeal plea, Justice Velmurugan delivered the verdict that all the evidence proves the accused to be guilty of the charges.

The judge upheld the special court judgement and sentenced the mother to 10 years of imprisonment.