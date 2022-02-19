Budaun: Police in Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a gang engaged in preparing fake Aadhaar cards and arrested two people on Saturday. The arrests were made in the Sirtol village under Bilsi police station area in Budaun district.

Giving information about the cases and the arrests, SP Rural Siddharth Verma said: "We had received information that two people in Sirtol village were involved in making fake Aadhaar cards. We deployed a police team lead by SHO Bilsi and nabbed them. We had recovered mobile phone printers and other stuff from them."

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that till now they had made around 150 fake Aadhaar cards. Now we are trying to gather information about who got the fake Aadhaar cards made. During the course of the investigation whosoever will be found having link with the gang, action will be taken against them as well," the SP said. Earlier, BJP candidate from Sahaswan assembly seat DK Bhardwaj has alleged irregularities during polling of 14th February. He alleged that "Bahujan Samaj Party's candidate and his associates made fake Aadhar cards and used it for bogus voting on the day of polling." The BJP candidates also demanded re-polling at such polling centres where the polling percentage exceeds 65 per cent.

