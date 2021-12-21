Delhi: Opposition is up in arms following the passage of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha. While the opposition raises its pitch and demands its review while government explains its need.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will allow linking of Aadhaar to a voter ID card, which means while registering as a voter you would be asked to produce your Aadhaar card.

Opposition finds many loopholes in the Bill and wants a debate before it is passed, but the government not heeding to their demand got it hurriedly passed in the Lok Sabha where it enjoys the majority.

The government will be aiming at passing this Bill in the Rajya Sabha as well before the winter session ends on December 23. Its remains to be seen what the government has to say in favour of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The government has assured that no application will be rejected if a person does not have an Aadhaar number, a concern raised by the opposition. The government says that linking will help end the problem of multiple enrolments of the same person. Whenever one shifts to another place he or she registers without deleting the older one.

Once the Aadhaar is linked to the voter ID card, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert, if a person already enrolled somewhere else, and applies for fresh registration. Therefore, this will help to clean the electoral rolls.

Opposition demands that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 be sent to the Standing Committee, but the government seems to be in no mood to oblige and wants to get it through in the remaining three days of the current session.