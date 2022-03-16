Agartala: Youth Affairs and Sports Minister of Tripura Sushanta Chowdhury on Wednesday informed that the state government has allocated Rs 20 crore in the state budget for setting up playgrounds across the state. He also declared that the BKI ground in the Belonia sub-division of Tripura’s South district will soon be turned into a synthetic football turf ground, for which Rs 5 crore has been allocated.

“We are installing synthetic football turfs in Agartala, Udaipur, Khowai, Jampuijala, and other places. Sports materials are being distributed to 206 coaching centers in the state to create a platform for the state and national-level sportspersons, especially from remote areas. We are trying to ensure that no sportsperson is left behind because of the lack of sports materials. We have therefore allocated Rs 20 crore in the state budget for setting up grounds," he said.

Further clarifying that the govt will also recruit about 150 Junior Sports Teachers with approval of the Finance department, the YAS Minister also distributed sports materials to 24 sports coaching centres of South Tripura district on the Rabindra Satbarshiki open stage. Chowdhary was speaking after he laid the foundation stone for synthetic football turf ground in BKI ground in Belonia under South Tripura district today.

Also read: Tripura to install 50 large signages to boost tourism sector