Agartala (Tripura): In a bid to boost the tourism sector in Tripura, the tourism department of the state has decided to instal more than 50 large signages across the state for more publicity and outreach activities of its tourist spots.

The tourism department on Monday wrote on Facebook that Tripura Tourism department's initiatives.

"Tripura has one of the longest water palaces, Unakoti is one of the biggest bas relief structures of India of the seventh century, Matabari, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of the country, the state has the most numbers of Royal palaces in North East India, Dumboor lake with more than 100 big and small islands, sun-kissed Jampui hills, Chabimura is called as the Amazon of North East India, waterfalls and some of the best eco-tourism spots!", the Facebook post reads.

After the BJP government formed in the state in 2018, the government has taken a series of decisions to develop tourist destinations across the state to attract more tourists to the state.

The first signage was installed in front of the Heritage Park and Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala.

