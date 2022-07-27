Durg (Chhattisgarh): A transgender from Durg, Kanchan Sendre has been spearheading the Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign among the third gender community. Sendre's tireless efforts helped in the inoculation of more than 200 members belonging to the third gender community.

Popularly known as Kanchan Didi among the third gender community, Chhattisgarh has made Kanchan a member of the Third Gender Welfare Board for working diligently towards immunization of people.

Sendre has been creating an awareness drive highlighting the importance of receiving Covid jabs by appealing to the transgender community. Talking about their efforts, Sendre said, "I took assistance from the Chhattisgarh health department and UNESCO for providing Covid-19 vaccination to needy people. These people were persuaded to take the Covid-19 vaccine. I became so popular among the community that they started calling me Vaccine Didi."

Speaking about the eligible population belonging to the third gender who were inoculated to date, Sendre said, "More than 200 people belonging to the third gender have been administered Covid vaccines to date. Altogether, 250 transgenders in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh are eligible for taking Covid-19 jabs. But right now, I didn't have the complete data because some people were yet to be identified. Roughly, more than 200 transgenders have been given Covid vaccines so far."

Two Covid-19 vaccination beneficiaries — Chandni and Chand — had all praise for Kanchan Sendre for taking initiatives to inoculate the third gender. Chandni said, "Vaccine Didi visited our homes and persuaded us to take Covid-19 jabs. We are thankful for the efforts. Our other friends also came forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine."