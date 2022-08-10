Budgam(J&K): The security forces on Wednesday trapped militants of proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that terrorist Lateef Rather, who was involved in several civilian killings including those of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat, is also among the trapped militants.

"03 militants of terror outfit LeT(TRF) including Lateef Rather trapped in the ongoing encounter. Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday between terrorists and security forces, the police said. "Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had said in a tweet earlier.

Earlier on Sunday, a 'hybrid' militant of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested by the Indian Army's 34 RR unit in the Budgam area. The accused arrested was identified as Arshid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sangam Budgam. The arrests were made by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 2RR at Lawaypura. The officials also seized incriminating materials from the arrested including 5 pistols, 5 magazines, and 50 rounds. Two hand grenades were also recovered from the militants.

"Terrorist Lateef is involved in the killings of several civilians, including Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat," said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told the media.

Chadoora Tehsil Office employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by militants on May 12 in his office while Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area on May 26. Lateef Rather was reportedly involved in both these civilian killings that attracted country-wide attention.