Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday submitted a supplementary charge sheet against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para in a court in Srinagar.

According to sources, the charge sheet of this case (FIR No. 31/2020/PS/CIK) also consists of abate challan against over ground workers (OGW) and slain militants involved in various acts of militancy. "Accused Waheed Para was in contact with these militants and hatched a criminal conspiracy for political gain," sources said. Interestingly, abate challan is a kind of report in which an accused is declared dead and in Para's case all militants listed as accused have been killed.

Pertinently, on May 25 this year, the division bench of the High Court of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh had granted bail to Para. Earlier on May 21, the division bench of the High Court had reserved its decision on Para's bail plea and before that, the bench partially heard the matter on April 27 and May 13, while arguments on the matter were completed on May 20.

Para, who hails from Pulwama, is a close associate of Mehbooba Mufti and has been in jail for supporting militancy. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on November 25, 2020 for supporting militant commander Naveed Babu and former police officer Devendra Singh.