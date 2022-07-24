Bengaluru: Three police personnel were killed and two others injured in a road accident near Chittoor in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday. Police personnel was on their way to nab a Marijuana (ganja) peddler in Chittoor when their car rammed into a road divider near the underpass.

Also read: Nine killed as cruiser rams into tree in Karnataka's Dharwad

The deceased police personnel were posted at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Bengaluru. They have been identified as PSI Avinash (29), constable Anil Mulik and the car driver, who were killed on the spot, all have been working at Shivajinagar Police Station. Innova car collided with a road divider near Chittoor in the early hours of Sunday. While Probationary PSI Dixit and constable Sharanabasava sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A police team led by PSI Avinash went to Andhra Pradesh to arrest the ganja peddler on Saturday. The car was on its way to Tirupati from Chittoor when the accident took place. On receiving information, a police team from Karnataka rushed to the accident spot.